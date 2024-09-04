Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 04 Settembre 2024
Indonesia: Security measures strengthened for Pope Francis' visit and ISF 2024

04 September 2024_ Indonesian authorities have stepped up security measures ahead of the visit of Pope Francis and the International Sustainability...

Indonesia: Security measures strengthened for Pope Francis' visit and ISF 2024
04 settembre 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
04 September 2024_ Indonesian authorities have stepped up security measures ahead of the visit of Pope Francis and the International Sustainability Forum (ISF) 2024, taking place in Jakarta from 3 to 6 September. Police Chief Sigit has urged personnel to remain vigilant to prevent potential disturbances of public order during these events. Operation Tribrata Jaya 2024 has been launched to ensure security, involving 4,730 officers distributed across eight special teams. Pope Francis' visit is an important opportunity for interfaith dialogue in Indonesia, a country with the world's largest Muslim population, as reported by metrotvnews.com. ISF 2024 focuses on sustainability and development, attracting participants from all over the world.

