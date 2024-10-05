Indonesia: Serie A returns to streaming for Indonesian fans with Vidio

Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 05 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:35
05 ottobre 2024 | 12.39
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 4, 2024_ Serie A, the prestigious Italian football league, is once again available to Indonesian fans thanks to the streaming platform Vidio. Since 2018, Vidio has been broadcasting Serie A matches, and this year they are committed to providing an exclusive experience to football fans. Among the protagonists of the season are Inter Milan, who are trying to defend their title, and Juventus' Dusan Vlahovic, who is considered one of the best talents in the league. In addition, the presence of Jay Idzes, the first Indonesian footballer in Serie A, makes this season even more special for the Indonesian public, with the Indonesian flag flying during Venezia FC matches. The news is reported by liputan6.com. Vidio continues to strengthen the bond between Indonesian fans and Italian football, also offering attractive packages to follow sports competitions.

