Domenica 29 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:35
Indonesia: Sexual Violence Emergency in Schools

September 28, 2024_ A case of alleged sexual violence at a religious school in Gorontalo has raised alarms about the growing crisis of sexual...

Indonesia: Sexual Violence Emergency in Schools
29 settembre 2024 | 12.28
Redazione Adnkronos
September 28, 2024_ A case of alleged sexual violence at a religious school in Gorontalo has raised alarms about the growing crisis of sexual violence in the Indonesian education system. According to the National Coordinator of Perhimpunan Pendidikan dan Guru, Satriwan Salim, the number of cases of sexual violence in schools is on the rise, with 101 victims recorded between January and August 2024. The Indonesian Child Protection Commission has highlighted that the power relationship between teachers and students contributes to this crisis, which is exacerbated by poor surveillance. The source of this news is kompas.com. Local authorities are now investigating the case and have promised to provide psychological support to the victim, while the Ministry of Islam has already imposed severe sanctions on the teacher involved.

religious school education system Local authorities scuola
