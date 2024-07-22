Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 22 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:01
Indonesia: Ship with materials for BTS BAKTI disappears in Papuan waters

22 July 2024_ The ship Cita XX, which was carrying materials for the Base Transceiver Station (BTS) BAKTI of the Ministry of Communications and...

Indonesia: Ship with materials for BTS BAKTI disappears in Papuan waters
22 luglio 2024 | 12.35
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

22 July 2024_ The ship Cita XX, which was carrying materials for the Base Transceiver Station (BTS) BAKTI of the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (Kominfo), disappeared in the waters of Papua. The vessel departed Timika on July 15, 2024 and was scheduled to arrive in Yahukimo on July 18, 2024. The loss of contact occurred on July 17, 2024. Authorities are conducting searches to locate the missing vessel. antaranews.com reports it. BTS BAKTI is an Indonesian government initiative to improve connectivity in remote areas of the country.

