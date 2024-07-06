Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 06 Luglio 2024
Indonesia: Significant increase in domestic tourist travel

July 6, 2024_ The number of trips by domestic tourists to Indonesia has seen a significant increase over the past five years. As of May 2024, the...

06 luglio 2024 | 12.37
Redazione Adnkronos
July 6, 2024_ The number of trips by domestic tourists to Indonesia has seen a significant increase over the past five years. As of May 2024, the number of trips increased 82 times compared to May 2020. This increase reflects a robust recovery of the domestic tourism sector following restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Indonesian authorities are actively promoting domestic tourism to support the local economy. Investor Daily reports it. This positive trend is seen as a sign of economic recovery and consumer confidence in the tourism sector.

