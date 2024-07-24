Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 24 Luglio 2024
Indonesia: Siti Nurbaya participates in COFO 27 in Rome for forestry sustainability

Indonesia: Siti Nurbaya participates in COFO 27 in Rome for forestry sustainability
24 luglio 2024 | 12.43
Redazione Adnkronos
23 July 2024_ Siti Nurbaya, Indonesian Minister of Environment and Forestry, attended the 27th meeting of the Committee on Forestry (COFO) in Rome, Italy. During the meeting, he expressed appreciation for the FAO publication entitled 'State of the World's Forests 2024', which focuses on innovation in the forestry sector for a more sustainable future. This event represents an important opportunity for Indonesia to collaborate with international experts and share best practices in forest resource management. Nurbaya's participation underlines Indonesia's commitment to fighting climate change and promoting environmental sustainability, as reported by indonesiatelegraph.com. The meeting in Rome brought together representatives from various countries to discuss global strategies for forest conservation and sustainable management of natural resources.

