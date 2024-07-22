Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 22 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:01
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Indonesia: Situation in Puncak Jaya and new safety measures in schools

22 July 2024_ The Penjabat Gubernur of Papua Tengah, Ribka Haluk, has confirmed that the security and public order situation in Puncak Jaya is...

Indonesia: Situation in Puncak Jaya and new safety measures in schools
22 luglio 2024 | 12.35
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

22 July 2024_ The Penjabat Gubernur of Papua Tengah, Ribka Haluk, has confirmed that the security and public order situation in Puncak Jaya is currently under control. Haluk also called for increased security in schools to prevent incidents such as the fire at YPK Sion Nabire Primary School. Meanwhile, DPR RI promoted the new Mother and Child Welfare Law at the HBKB event in Jakarta. Furthermore, BNPT RI is committed to strengthening the resilience of Indonesian citizens in Kinabalu, Malaysia, against violent ideologies. antaranews.com reports it. Polri also stated that the child pornography case with defendant Bagas Arista Herlyanto has been completed.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
BNPT Ri DPR Ri promoted Rinnovamento Italiano reports it
Vedi anche
News to go
Biden si ritira da corsa alla Casa Bianca, ultime news
News to go
Crosetto: "Ruolo inviato per Fronte Sud a Spagna? Quasi un affronto personale"
News to go
Governance Poll, torna il sondaggio su sindaci e governatori più amati
News to go
A maggio aumentato il debito pubblico italiano
News to go
Decreto agricoltura, c'è il via libera definitivo dalla Camera: le misure
News to go
Boom del falso Made in Italy, in 2023 sequestrati oltre 7 milioni di prodotti
News to go
Vaccini, Onu: nei bimbi sotto i livelli pre-Covid
News to go
Assicurazioni, Fisac Cgil: utili record a 8 miliardi nel 2023
News to go
Laureati e diplomati, i dati Istat sull'occupazione
News to go
Bonus psicologo, a quanto ammonta il contributo in base all'Isee
News to go
Parigi 2024, Papa: "Pace seriamente minacciata, tregua olimpica durante i Giochi"
News to go
Borsellino, Mattarella: "Ora il testimone è nelle mani di ciascuno di noi"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza