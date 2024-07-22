Indonesia: Situation in Puncak Jaya and new safety measures in schools

22 July 2024_ The Penjabat Gubernur of Papua Tengah, Ribka Haluk, has confirmed that the security and public order situation in Puncak Jaya is currently under control. Haluk also called for increased security in schools to prevent incidents such as the fire at YPK Sion Nabire Primary School. Meanwhile, DPR RI promoted the new Mother and Child Welfare Law at the HBKB event in Jakarta. Furthermore, BNPT RI is committed to strengthening the resilience of Indonesian citizens in Kinabalu, Malaysia, against violent ideologies. antaranews.com reports it. Polri also stated that the child pornography case with defendant Bagas Arista Herlyanto has been completed.