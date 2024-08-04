Indonesia: Small and medium enterprises product exhibition in Makassar

04 August 2024_ The Indonesian Ministry of Finance organized an exhibition dedicated to the products of small and medium-sized enterprises and cooperatives in the palm oil sector in Makassar. The event, titled "Semarak UKMK Sawit Makassar 2024", saw the participation of 16 small and medium-sized enterprises supported by the Direktorat Jenderal Perbendaharaan Badan Pengelola Dana dan Perkebunan Kelapa Sawit, and took place from 1 to 3 August 2024 at Mall Trans Makassar. The initiative aims to promote the economic and social use of the palm oil product, highlighting its benefits and economic development potential for local communities. The source of this news is tvri.go.id. The event also received support from TVRI, Indonesia's leading public broadcaster, to raise awareness of the benefits of palm oil in daily life.