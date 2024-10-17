Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 17 Ottobre 2024
Indonesia: SMEG and Didiet Maulana Collaboration Brings Indonesian Art to Italy

Indonesia: SMEG and Didiet Maulana Collaboration Brings Indonesian Art to Italy
17 ottobre 2024 | 12.40
Redazione Adnkronos
October 17, 2024_ The collaboration between SMEG, a well-known Italian household appliance brand, and Indonesian designer Didiet Maulana has resulted in a unique refrigerator, which will be exhibited at SMEG's headquarters in Guastalla, Italy. The project, titled "La Storia del Fiore", combines Italian design elements with traditional Indonesian motifs, reflecting a significant cultural encounter. This refrigerator, decorated with hand-painted paintings, is the only Indonesian work exhibited at the prestigious headquarters of the Italian brand. The news was reported by liputan6.com, highlighting the importance of this initiative to promote Indonesian culture internationally. The collaboration marks an important step in strengthening the ties between Indonesia and Italy in the field of design and art.

in Evidenza