Sabato 12 Ottobre 2024
Indonesia: Stock Market Falls Ahead of Prabowo-Gibran's Inauguration

October 12, 2024_ The stock market of Bursa Efek Indonesia (BEI) showed signs of concern this week ahead of the upcoming inauguration of the...

12 ottobre 2024 | 12.41
Redazione Adnkronos
October 12, 2024_ The stock market of Bursa Efek Indonesia (BEI) showed signs of concern this week ahead of the upcoming inauguration of the President-elect and Vice President-elect Prabowo Subianto and Gibran Rakabuming Raka. During the period from October 7 to 11, 2024, the average daily transaction value decreased by 43.2% to Rp11.07 trillion. The volume and frequency of transactions also recorded significant declines, while the stock price index showed a slight increase of 0.33%. The news was reported by Investor Daily, highlighting the uncertain market trend at a crucial time for Indonesian politics. Prabowo Subianto is a former general and leader of the Gerindra Party, while Gibran Rakabuming Raka is the mayor of Solo and the son of former President Joko Widodo.

