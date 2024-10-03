Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 03 Ottobre 2024
Indonesia: Stock Market Falls on Iran-Israel Conflict

October 02, 2024_ Indonesia's Indeks Harga Saham Gabungan (IHSG) has seen a significant decline following the escalation of the conflict between Iran...

03 ottobre 2024 | 12.25
Redazione Adnkronos
October 02, 2024_ Indonesia's Indeks Harga Saham Gabungan (IHSG) has seen a significant decline following the escalation of the conflict between Iran and Israel, falling 0.93% in the first trading session on September 2, 2024. The Indonesian stock market has been hit by Iran's launch of 200 missiles towards Israel, leading to a total loss of 1.60% in the past month. Major stocks, including those of large banks and energy companies, have also shown signs of weakness. The source of this news is Investor Daily. Regional instability could further affect global markets and trade routes, with concerns over the closure of the strategic Strait of Hormuz, which is crucial for oil transportation.

