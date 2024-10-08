Indonesia: Strengthening Global Position Under Jokowi's Presidency

October 08, 2024_ During the ten-year rule of President Joko Widodo, Indonesia has consolidated its position on the international stage through various global forums. Among these, events such as the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank, the G20, and the World Water Forum stand out. In particular, as the 2022 G20 chair, Indonesia has facilitated important agreements on issues such as carbon emissions and post-pandemic economic recovery. These initiatives have helped strengthen Indonesia's role on the global stage, as reported by Investor Daily Indonesia. Jokowi's leadership has had a significant impact, positioning Indonesia as a key player in contemporary global issues.