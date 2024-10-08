Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 08 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:58
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Indonesia: Strengthening Global Position Under Jokowi's Presidency

October 08, 2024_ During the ten-year rule of President Joko Widodo, Indonesia has consolidated its position on the international stage through...

Indonesia: Strengthening Global Position Under Jokowi's Presidency
08 ottobre 2024 | 12.21
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 08, 2024_ During the ten-year rule of President Joko Widodo, Indonesia has consolidated its position on the international stage through various global forums. Among these, events such as the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank, the G20, and the World Water Forum stand out. In particular, as the 2022 G20 chair, Indonesia has facilitated important agreements on issues such as carbon emissions and post-pandemic economic recovery. These initiatives have helped strengthen Indonesia's role on the global stage, as reported by Investor Daily Indonesia. Jokowi's leadership has had a significant impact, positioning Indonesia as a key player in contemporary global issues.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Indonesia as events such as as a key player
Vedi anche
News to go
A ottobre aumenti in busta paga, ecco per chi
News to go
7 ottobre, un anno fa l'attacco di Hamas a Israele
News to go
Energia, i dati della relazione annuale Mase
News to go
Servizio civile agricolo, cosa c'è da sapere
News to go
E' la Giornata mondiale degli Insegnanti
News to go
Terrorismo, 22enne egiziano arrestato per proselitismo sul web
News to go
Maltempo, allerta rossa in Emilia-Romagna
News to go
Trasporti, sabato 5 ottobre sciopero nazionale Orsa
News to go
Piantedosi: "Con conflitti cresce rischio atti terroristici, non farci trovare impreparati"
News to go
Lavoro, i dati Istat su occupazione e disoccupazione
News to go
Terrorismo, in Italia allerta di livello 2
News to go
Influenza, vaccinazioni al via in ordine sparso


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza