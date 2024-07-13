Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 13 Luglio 2024
BREAKING NEWS

Indonesia: Success of the FIATA Regional Asia Pacific Meeting 2024 in Bali
13 luglio 2024 | 12.06
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

13 July 2024_ The FIATA Regional Asia Pacific (RAP) Meeting 2024 was held in Merusaka, Nusa Dua, Bali, with over 200 logistics industry leaders in attendance. The event was inaugurated by Indonesian Transport Minister Budi Karya Sumadi and featured speeches from prominent figures such as FIATA President Turgut Erkeskin and Indonesian Vice President Ma'ruf Amin. During the first day, participants discussed issues related to sustainability and future investments in the logistics sector. The meeting also included ALFI/ILFA's Rapat Pimpinan Nasional (RAPIMNAS), where recommendations were made to improve national logistics management. republika.co.id reports it. The event highlighted the importance of international collaboration to address the global challenges of the logistics sector.

