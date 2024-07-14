Indonesia: Summer fashion 2025 inspired by Italy

14 July 2024_ The new 2025 summer collection by Indonesian designers Biyan and Sebastian Gunawan, together with their wife Christina Panarese, draws inspiration from the art of flowers and origami. The collection reflects Italian influence, thanks to Gunawan's training at the Istituto Artistico Dell'Abbigliamento Marangoni in Milan. Designers highlight the importance of adapting to dynamic trends, with a focus on form-flattering pieces. The collection was presented in Indonesia, but also aroused interest in Italy. Kompas.id reports it. The collaboration between Indonesian designers and the Italian influence demonstrates the global interconnectedness in the world of fashion.