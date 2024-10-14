Cerca nel sito
 
Indonesia: Suswono proposes reforms for Jakarta government
14 ottobre 2024
Redazione Adnkronos
October 14, 2024_ Suswono, a candidate for deputy governor of Jakarta, has announced a plan to improve communication between citizens and the local government. He proposes that rukun tetangga (RT) and rukun warga (RW) leaders become the main points of contact to report community conditions directly to the governor. He also suggested providing an annual budget of Rp200 million for each RW to enable them to independently manage local development projects. These proposals were presented at an event in Jakarta, as reported by tempo.co. Suswono also outlined a series of programs to address social issues and improve the quality of life in the Indonesian capital.

