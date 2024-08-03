03 August 2024_ Famous Indonesian actress Syifa Hadju attracted attention by wearing a Gucci bag at a fashion event in Jakarta. Despite the popularity of Hermes products, Hadju chose an Ancora model from Gucci, which stands out for its refined design and high price, ranging between 7,000,000 and 8,000,000 rupees. The young artist, known for her elegant style, paired the bag with a chic outfit, demonstrating her preference for the Italian brand. The news was reported by hops.id, highlighting the influence of Italian fashion among Indonesian celebrities. Gucci, founded in Florence in 1921, continues to be a symbol of luxury and style around the world.