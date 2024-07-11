Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 11 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 11:32
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Indonesia: Tax incentives to revive the automotive market

July 11, 2024_ Indonesia's Ministry of Industry has proposed tax incentives for the purchase of locally produced cars, in order to overcome the...

Indonesia: Tax incentives to revive the automotive market
11 luglio 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 11, 2024_ Indonesia's Ministry of Industry has proposed tax incentives for the purchase of locally produced cars, in order to overcome the stagnation of the domestic car market. The initiative aims to boost car sales, which have remained stuck at 1 million units a year for the past decade. The incentives could boost GDP by 500 trillion rupees, thanks to an increase in sales of 308,000 units. The automotive industry has a significant multiplier effect on the economy, involving various sectors such as assembly, tires, components, workshops, fuel and insurance. Investor Daily Indonesia reports it. The proposal is seen as a solution to stimulate the economy and support the domestic auto industry.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Investor Daily Indonesia reports it such as assembly as automotive market
Vedi anche
News to go
Caldo e afa in tutta Italia: ecco quanto dura
News to go
Conti pubblici, Giorgetti: "Non serve manovra lacrime e sangue"
News to go
Vacanze estive 2024, cresce il budget medio degli italiani: +15%
News to go
Bonus colonnine, al via le prenotazioni: cosa c’è da sapere
News to go
Quarta ondata di caldo africano sull'Italia, le previsioni
News to go
Elezioni Francia, il day after: cosa succede ora?
News to go
Caro voli per Sardegna e Sicilia
News to go
Estate 2024, dove andranno gli italiani in vacanza
News to go
Caldo ed emicrania, c'è un legame
News to go
Covid, casi in leggero aumento in Italia
News to go
Lavoro, a maggio calo dopo 3 mesi crescita: -17mila occupati
News to go
Granchio blu, "danni per 100 milioni di euro ai pescatori"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza