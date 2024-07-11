Indonesia: Tax incentives to revive the automotive market

July 11, 2024_ Indonesia's Ministry of Industry has proposed tax incentives for the purchase of locally produced cars, in order to overcome the stagnation of the domestic car market. The initiative aims to boost car sales, which have remained stuck at 1 million units a year for the past decade. The incentives could boost GDP by 500 trillion rupees, thanks to an increase in sales of 308,000 units. The automotive industry has a significant multiplier effect on the economy, involving various sectors such as assembly, tires, components, workshops, fuel and insurance. Investor Daily Indonesia reports it. The proposal is seen as a solution to stimulate the economy and support the domestic auto industry.