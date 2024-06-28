Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 28 Giugno 2024
Aggiornato: 11:58
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Indonesia: Tension at the DPR over the PDN system hacking case

Indonesia: Tension at the DPR over the PDN system hacking case
28 giugno 2024 | 11.52
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

June 28, 2024_ A meeting at the DPR in Jakarta saw a heated debate regarding the hacking of the National Data Center (PDN) system. Members of the DPR harshly criticized the government for the lack of data backup and for the exchange of accusations between the different agencies involved, including the Ministry of Communications (Kominfo), the National Agency for Cryptography and Security (BSSN ) and Telkom. Communications Minister Budi Arie Setiadi stressed that no country is immune to ransomware attacks, citing examples of other affected nations. However, DPR members insisted on the need for greater accountability and coordination among government agencies. Kompas.com reports it. The meeting highlighted the need to improve data management and cybersecurity in Indonesia.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
reports it hacking case the meeting highlighted pirateria informatica
Vedi anche
Traffico di anabolizzanti, 7 arresti e perquisizioni
News to go
Nomine Ue, negoziatori: accordo per Costa, Kallas e von der Leyen
News to go
Calzature, brusca frenata per export e fatturato
News to go
Decreto Campi Flegrei, cosa prevede: le misure
News to go
Bonus agricoltura di 500 euro a ettaro, ecco chi lo può ottenere
News to go
Bonus 2024, ecco quelli che si possono richiedere a giugno
News to go
Ballottaggi comunali, i risultati del voto
News to go
Bonus condizionatori, come funziona
News to go
Case, Istat: "Nel primo trimestre 2024 prezzi in calo dello 0,1%"
News to go
Hong Kong è la città più costosa al mondo
News to go
Auto, così l'IA cambierà l'interazione fra vetture e passeggeri
News to go
Aumento prezzi voli, le tratte più care


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza