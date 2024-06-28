Indonesia: Tension at the DPR over the PDN system hacking case

June 28, 2024_ A meeting at the DPR in Jakarta saw a heated debate regarding the hacking of the National Data Center (PDN) system. Members of the DPR harshly criticized the government for the lack of data backup and for the exchange of accusations between the different agencies involved, including the Ministry of Communications (Kominfo), the National Agency for Cryptography and Security (BSSN ) and Telkom. Communications Minister Budi Arie Setiadi stressed that no country is immune to ransomware attacks, citing examples of other affected nations. However, DPR members insisted on the need for greater accountability and coordination among government agencies. Kompas.com reports it. The meeting highlighted the need to improve data management and cybersecurity in Indonesia.