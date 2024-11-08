Indonesia: Teraso, an Italian-origin building material, conquers the Indonesian market

November 08, 2024_ Teraso, a building material that combines beauty and resistance, is gaining popularity in Indonesia. This material, which takes its name from the Italian "terrazzo", is composed of a mixture of fragments of natural stones such as marble and granite, bound together by cement. Its versatility makes it suitable for different applications, from floors to countertops, and its history is rooted in Italian tradition, particularly in Venice. The news is reported by liputan6.com, highlighting how teraso is becoming a symbol of modernity and luxury also in Indonesia, thanks to the influence of Italian architectural culture.