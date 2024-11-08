Cerca nel sito
 
Indonesia: Teraso, an Italian-origin building material, conquers the Indonesian market

November 08, 2024_ Teraso, a building material that combines beauty and resistance, is gaining popularity in Indonesia. This material, which takes...

Indonesia: Teraso, an Italian-origin building material, conquers the Indonesian market
08 novembre 2024 | 12.16
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

November 08, 2024_ Teraso, a building material that combines beauty and resistance, is gaining popularity in Indonesia. This material, which takes its name from the Italian "terrazzo", is composed of a mixture of fragments of natural stones such as marble and granite, bound together by cement. Its versatility makes it suitable for different applications, from floors to countertops, and its history is rooted in Italian tradition, particularly in Venice. The news is reported by liputan6.com, highlighting how teraso is becoming a symbol of modernity and luxury also in Indonesia, thanks to the influence of Italian architectural culture.

