Indonesia: Test drive of the Ferrari Roma Spider in Tangerang

August 21, 2024_ The Ferrari Roma Spider was put to the test in an exclusive test drive in Tangerang, Indonesia, where its distinctive design and innovative opening roof were highlighted. This model, produced in Maranello, Italy, stands out from the traditional Ferrari Roma for its ability to offer an open-air driving experience. During the test, its aerodynamics and comfort were appreciated, with a higher ground clearance than other sports models, to better adapt to Indonesian roads. The event was organized by PT Eurokars Prima Utama, the official importer of Ferrari in Indonesia, and aroused great interest among sports car enthusiasts. The news was reported by kompas.id, highlighting the attraction for Italian car brands in the Indonesian market.