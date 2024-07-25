Indonesia: The community of Vespa fans is growing with riding events in various cities

25 July 2024_ The community of Vespa fans in Indonesia is growing stronger thanks to riding events that took place in Jakarta, Bandung, Samarinda, Surabaya and Makassar. Ayu Hapsari, PR and Communications Manager of PT Piaggio Indonesia, expressed enthusiasm for the community development and highlighted the importance of these initiatives in promoting a dynamic lifestyle among Vespa enthusiasts. During the events, participants were able to try the new Vespa Primavera and Vespa Sprint models, characterized by attractive designs and stylistic updates. The Vespa, a symbol of a premium lifestyle, continues to inspire and unite enthusiasts in Indonesia, as reported by swa.co.id. These events not only celebrate motorcycling culture, but also strengthen social bonds between community members, paying homage to the brand's Italian heritage.