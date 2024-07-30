Indonesia: The government aims to increase investment by 8% in 2024

30 July 2024_ The Ministry of Investment and the Investment Coordinating Agency (BKPM) of Indonesia are working to identify the sectors and incentives needed to achieve an investment growth target of 8% in 2024. The Minister of Investment, Bahlil Lahadalia, announced that incentives worth 1.650 trillion rupees have been provided to support this goal. During a press conference in Jakarta, Lahadalia highlighted the importance of identifying the right sectors and the right incentives for the success of the initiative. The news was reported by Investor Daily Indonesia. The BKPM is the Indonesian government body responsible for promoting and regulating investments in the country.