Indonesia: The Mosaico - Italian Code of a Timeless Art exhibition inaugurated in Jakarta

07 August 2024_ The exhibition Mosaico - Italian Code of a Timeless Art was inaugurated today at the Ciputra Artpreneur Gallery 1 in Jakarta, Indonesia, after stopping in several countries. The event, organized by the Embassy of Italy and the Italian Cultural Institute of Jakarta, celebrates the 75th anniversary of bilateral relations between Italy and Indonesia and will be open to the public until 28 August 2024. The exhibition presents monumental works by Italian mosaic, offering an immersive experience across six thematic areas representing different regions of Italy, including the famous Baia area, known for its submerged mosaics. The source of this news is hypeabis.id. The event represents an important opportunity for the Indonesian public to explore Italy's rich artistic tradition and deepen the cultural ties between the two countries.