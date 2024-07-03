Indonesia: The number of local women leaders in Solo Raya is growing

July 2, 2024_ The number of women in local leadership roles in Solo Raya, Jawa Tengah province, Indonesia, is increasing. Rina Iriani Sri Ratnaningsih was the first woman to become district head in Karanganyar in 2002. Subsequently, Sri Hartini and Sri Mulyani won the local elections in Klaten in 2015, followed by Kusdinar Untung Yuni in Sragen. In 2020, Etik Suryani won the elections in Sukoharjo, bringing the number of local women leaders in the region to three. According to kompas.com, this trend is attributed to increased awareness of gender equality and support from political parties. Local leaders hope that this trend will continue to grow, despite the cultural and social challenges that still exist.