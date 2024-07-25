Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 25 Luglio 2024
Indonesia: The passion for Serie A inspires young Indonesian footballers
25 luglio 2024 | 12.39
Redazione Adnkronos
24 July 2024_ The Indonesian national football team attracted international attention thanks to a post from channel X @IFTVofficial, which highlighted the team's young talents, many of whom bear names inspired by Serie A legends. Alfharezzi Buffon and Arkhan Kaka demonstrate the influence of the Italian league on Indonesian football and the local public's affection for the league. Indonesian fans have expressed their pride and admiration for Serie A, hoping that these names can inspire future generations of footballers. The news was reported by jawapos.com, highlighting the strong bond between Indonesia and Italy in the world of football. This phenomenon highlights how Italian football culture continues to influence and inspire young talents around the world.

