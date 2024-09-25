Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 25 Settembre 2024
Indonesia: The romantic charm of Lake Como also conquers Indonesian celebrities
25 settembre 2024 | 12.37
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 24, 2024_ Lake Como, Italy, has become a romantic destination for celebrities from around the world, including Indonesian actors and musicians. Recently, Al Ghazali proposed to his girlfriend Alyssa Daguise while they were on a boat on the scenic lake, known for its natural and historical beauty. Celebrities such as George Clooney, Messi and Madonna own properties on its shores, making the lake a symbol of luxury and romance. The news was reported by cantika.com, highlighting Lake Como's attraction to Indonesian artists as well. With its Y-shape and breathtaking views of the Alps, Lake Como continues to enchant visitors and residents, confirming itself as one of Italy's most fascinating destinations.

