Indonesia: The sailing ship Amerigo Vespucci visits Belawan for the first time

November 4, 2024_ The sailing ship Amerigo Vespucci, a training ship of the Italian Navy, docked for the first time at the port of Belawan, North Sumatra, attracting the attention of the citizens of Medan. This historic sailing ship, launched in 1931 and dedicated to the Florentine explorer Amerigo Vespucci, represents a symbol of the Italian maritime tradition. During its stopover, Captain Giuseppe Lai emphasized the importance of this navigation to train expert sailors and to promote Italian culture in the world. The news was reported by kompas.tv. The current voyage of the Amerigo Vespucci is the 26th and includes a 20-month tour that will touch 31 ports in 28 countries, demonstrating Italy's commitment to cultural diplomacy through the sea.