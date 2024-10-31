Indonesia: The sailing ship Amerigo Vespucci visits Belawan

October 31, 2024_ The sailing ship Amerigo Vespucci, a historic ship of the Italian Navy, will stop at the port of Belawan, Indonesia, on November 1, 2024, as part of its 26th World Tour. This will be the ship's first visit to Belawan, after a four-day stay in Singapore. During November 1 and 2, the public will have the opportunity to visit the ship, a symbol of Italian maritime tradition. The initiative is supported by the Minister of Defense Guido Crosetto and aims to promote the excellence of Made in Italy. The news is reported by matatelinga.com. The Vespucci represents not only the Italian Navy, but also an important symbol of Italian nautical culture and history.