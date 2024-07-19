Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 19 Luglio 2024
Indonesia: Three new deputy ministers appointed by Joko Widodo

19 luglio 2024
Redazione Adnkronos
19 July 2024_ Indonesian President Joko Widodo appointed three new deputy ministers during a ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta. The new appointees are Thomas Djiwandono as Deputy Minister of Finance II, Yuliot Tanjung as Deputy Minister of Investment, and Sudaryono as Deputy Minister of Agriculture. The appointment of Thomas and Sudaryono, both close to President-elect Prabowo Subianto, attracted particular attention. Thomas, Prabowo's nephew and treasurer of the Gerindra Party, stressed the importance of continuity between administrations. Kompas.com reports that the new deputy ministers will remain in office for three months, until the end of Widodo's term on October 20, 2024. The appointment is seen as a sign of transition to Prabowo's new administration.

Presidential Palace in Jakarta Sudaryono as Deputy Minister as Giacarta
