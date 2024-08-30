Indonesia: Three Pairs of Candidates for Jakarta 2024 Gubernatorial Election

August 30, 2024_ The Jakarta Election Commission has closed registrations for gubernatorial and vice-gubernatorial candidates, with three couples having registered. The couples include Pramono Anung and Rano Karno, supported by the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), Ridwan Kamil and Suswono, supported by a coalition of parties, and Dharma Pongrekun and Kun Wardana, independent candidates. The candidates are now preparing for the election campaign that will begin on September 25 and culminate with voting on November 27, 2024. This news is reported by kompas.com. The Jakarta gubernatorial election is a significant event, as the Indonesian capital is a crucial political and economic hub for the country.