Indonesia: Three pairs of gubernatorial candidates prepare for Jakarta elections

September 17, 2024_ Three pairs of candidates for the Jakarta gubernatorial election are stepping up their campaigns and preparing their winning teams. The candidates are Ridwan Kamil-Suswono, supported by Koalisi Indonesia Maju Plus, Pramono Anung-Rano Karno, supported by PDIP and Hanura, and Dharma Pongrekun-Kun Wardana, an independent candidate. The heads of the winning teams are Ahmad Riza Patria for Ridwan Kamil-Suswono, Lies Hartono (Cak Lontong) for Pramono Anung-Rano Karno, and Siti Fadilah Supari for Dharma Pongrekun-Kun Wardana. The news is reported by tempo.co. The elections will take place in the context of a lively political climate, with candidates trying to appeal to the electorate with different strategies and messages.