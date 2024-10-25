Cerca nel sito
 
Indonesia: Three Surabaya judges suspended for corruption

October 24, 2024_ Three judges of the Surabaya Court have been suspended after being accused of corruption and receiving bribes. The decision was...

25 ottobre 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
October 24, 2024_ Three judges of the Surabaya Court have been suspended after being accused of corruption and receiving bribes. The decision was announced by the spokesperson of the Indonesian Supreme Court, Yanto, during a press conference in Jakarta. The judges, now under investigation, have been arrested and their suspension is a temporary measure pending further legal developments. This case highlights the commitment of the Indonesian justice system to fight corruption within the judicial system. The news was reported by Investor Daily. The Indonesian Supreme Court, the highest body of the judicial system, has launched a thorough investigation to ensure transparency and integrity of the legal process.

