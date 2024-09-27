Indonesia: Tol laut reduces price disparities between regions of the country

September 27, 2024_ The introduction of tol laut has helped reduce disparities in development and prices between western and eastern Indonesia. Thanks to this system, the prices of construction materials, such as cement, have dropped significantly, with the cost of cement in Papua falling below Rs100,000 per bag. This change is expected to stimulate construction activity and accelerate development in remote regions. Inflation in the eastern provinces has also remained under control, despite rising prices of basic goods. This is reported by Investor Daily Indonesia. Tol laut is a government program that aims to improve connectivity between Indonesian islands, reducing economic disparities and improving access to essential goods.