Martedì 03 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:01
Indonesia: Tourism Minister's Visit to LPP TVRI Marks Important Collaboration

September 2, 2024_ Indonesian Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Sandiaga Salahuddin Uno paid an official visit to LPP TVRI, accompanied by...

Indonesia: Tourism Minister's Visit to LPP TVRI Marks Important Collaboration
03 settembre 2024 | 12.35
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 2, 2024_ Indonesian Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Sandiaga Salahuddin Uno paid an official visit to LPP TVRI, accompanied by officials from his ministry. The main objective of the meeting was to strengthen ties between the two entities and discuss future collaboration, on the occasion of the conclusion of Sandiaga Uno's mandate. During the visit, the Minister shared moments of conviviality, expressing gratitude and hope for continued cooperation with the new government. The news was reported by tvri.go.id, highlighting the importance of the synergy between the Ministry of Tourism and LPP TVRI, a public broadcasting organization in Indonesia, for the development of the national tourism sector.

