Indonesia: Trade Surplus of $470 Million in July 2024

August 15, 2024_ Indonesia recorded a trade surplus of $470 million in July 2024, down from $1.92 billion in June 2024 and $82 million compared to the same month in 2023. Despite the decline, the country has maintained a trade surplus for 51 consecutive months since May 2020, mainly supported by non-energy exports. However, the energy sector recorded a deficit of $2.13 billion, exacerbated by a decline in oil and crude oil exports. The news was reported by Investor Daily Indonesia. The trade surplus was mainly fueled by minerals and vegetable oils, with coal and palm oil being the main exports.