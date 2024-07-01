Indonesia: Traditional Banjarmasin fabrics conquer Milan

30 June 2024_ The Banjarmasin Sasirangan Festival (BSF) 2024 has seen growing international interest in traditional sasirangan textiles. Among European countries, Milan, Italy, has shown particular interest, with one large company placing a significant order. Banjarmasin Mayor Ibnu Sina confirmed that the ordering process was initiated in a phased manner to ensure quality. The collaboration is facilitated by intermediaries both in Jakarta and Milan. Klikkalsel.com reports it. The BSF, now in its eighth year, aims to further promote sasirangan fabrics, making them accessible even in shopping malls.