Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 01 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 14:23
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Indonesia: Traditional Banjarmasin fabrics conquer Milan

30 June 2024_ The Banjarmasin Sasirangan Festival (BSF) 2024 has seen growing international interest in traditional sasirangan textiles. Among...

Indonesia: Traditional Banjarmasin fabrics conquer Milan
01 luglio 2024 | 13.03
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

30 June 2024_ The Banjarmasin Sasirangan Festival (BSF) 2024 has seen growing international interest in traditional sasirangan textiles. Among European countries, Milan, Italy, has shown particular interest, with one large company placing a significant order. Banjarmasin Mayor Ibnu Sina confirmed that the ordering process was initiated in a phased manner to ensure quality. The collaboration is facilitated by intermediaries both in Jakarta and Milan. Klikkalsel.com reports it. The BSF, now in its eighth year, aims to further promote sasirangan fabrics, making them accessible even in shopping malls.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
reports it Among European countries conquer Milan Milan
Vedi anche
News to go
La tassa sull'ambiente fa aumentare le tariffe degli aerei
News to go
Turismo internazionale, nel 2023 entrate a livelli pre Covid
News to go
Cibo taroccato, all'estero 1 turista italiano su 2 si imbatte in prodotti fake
News to go
Lotta al caporalato, concorsi per assumere 514 nuovi ispettori
News to go
Pirateria audiovisiva, nel 2023 almeno un atto da 39% italiani
News to go
It Wallet, parte a luglio il portafoglio digitale
News to go
Caro vacanze, partirà meno della metà degli italiani
News to go
Addio codice a barre, dal 2027 lascia il posto ai QR code
News to go
Ue, Meloni: "Su nomine mancanza rispetto verso cittadini europei"
Traffico di anabolizzanti, 7 arresti e perquisizioni
News to go
Nomine Ue, negoziatori: accordo per Costa, Kallas e von der Leyen
News to go
Calzature, brusca frenata per export e fatturato


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza