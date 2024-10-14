Cerca nel sito
 
Indonesia: Tragedy in Maluku Utara, Governor Candidate Benny Laos Dies in Maritime Accident

Indonesia: Tragedy in Maluku Utara, Governor Candidate Benny Laos Dies in Maritime Accident
14 ottobre 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 15, 2024_ Maluku Utara governor candidate Benny Laos has died in a tragic maritime accident in the Taliabu Islands. His vessel, the Bela 72 speedboat, exploded and caught fire, killing six people, including Laos himself. The news sparked an outpouring of grief, with tributes from artists and politicians, including Ashanty and Nasdem Party Secretary General Hermawi Taslim. The funeral ceremony is scheduled for Tuesday, while Benny Laos' body will be laid to rest at RSPAD Hospital in Jakarta, liputan6.com reported. Benny Laos was a promising politician, supported by several parties, and his death is a great loss for the Maluku Utara community.

