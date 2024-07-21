Indonesia: Training for television journalists in Jakarta

20 July 2024_ A training program for television journalists was held in Jakarta, organized by IJTI (Ikatan Jurnalis Televisi Indonesia). The event, which took place at Hotel Sofyan Cikini on 19 and 20 July 2024, aimed to improve participants' skills in producing high-quality journalistic content. The president of the committee, Tatang Ziza Putra, underlined the importance of training based on verifiable facts to counter the spread of fake news. The initiative has received support from several companies, including PT Insight Investments Management, PT Bio Farma and PT Bank Negara Indonesia. Metrotvnews.com reports it. The IJTI invited all television journalists to participate in future training sessions to strengthen the role of professional journalism in Indonesia.