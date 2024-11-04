Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 04 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:00
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Indonesia: Transition Initiatives for Prabowo Subianto Government

November 03, 2024_ President Joko Widodo's government has launched several initiatives to ensure a smooth transition to the new government of Prabowo...

Indonesia: Transition Initiatives for Prabowo Subianto Government
04 novembre 2024 | 12.42
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

November 03, 2024_ President Joko Widodo's government has launched several initiatives to ensure a smooth transition to the new government of Prabowo Subianto, who will begin his term in 2025. Among the measures taken, the draft of the 2025 State Budget was prepared, focusing on revenue optimization and a quality budget. The new government plans to implement 17 priority programs, including food self-sufficiency and the reform of the state revenue system. This information was reported by Investor Daily. The transition aims to ensure the continuity of sustainable development policies and strengthen the country's economic stability.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
including food self sufficiency his term Transition Initiatives State budget
Vedi anche
News to go
4 novembre, Mattarella: "Italia Paese unito e portatore di pace"
News to go
2 novembre, perché oggi è il giorno dei morti
News sto go
Lavoro, dati Istat: ultime news
News to go
Halloween, 64% famiglie italiane 'stregate'
News to go
Dossieraggi, Meloni: "Problema non è hackeraggio ma infedeltà funzionari"
News to go
Meteo ponte Ognissanti, che tempo farà
News to go
Ue impone dazi su auto elettriche cinesi
News to go
Migranti, decreto 'Paesi sicuri' alla Corte di Giustizia Ue: quali sono le contestazioni
News to go
Tasso di occupazione, i dati Eurostat
News to go
Israele, Knesset approva disegno di legge che vieta attività Unrwa
News to go
Marco Bucci è il nuovo governatore della Liguria


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza