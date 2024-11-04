Indonesia: Transition Initiatives for Prabowo Subianto Government

November 03, 2024_ President Joko Widodo's government has launched several initiatives to ensure a smooth transition to the new government of Prabowo Subianto, who will begin his term in 2025. Among the measures taken, the draft of the 2025 State Budget was prepared, focusing on revenue optimization and a quality budget. The new government plans to implement 17 priority programs, including food self-sufficiency and the reform of the state revenue system. This information was reported by Investor Daily. The transition aims to ensure the continuity of sustainable development policies and strengthen the country's economic stability.