Sabato 07 Settembre 2024
Indonesia: Transport Minister Praises National Airline Industry
07 settembre 2024 | 12.15
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

07 September 2024_ Indonesian Transport Minister Budi Karya Sumadi said that the country's aviation industry has reached high standards, receiving a positive audit from the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO). During his speech at Hub Space 2024, he stressed the importance of safety and digitalization in the aviation industry, highlighting opportunities for growth and competition. Budi Karya expressed confidence that, if fully exploited, these opportunities can elevate Indonesia to a level of international respect in aviation. The event, which took place in Jakarta, aims to promote integrated mobility. The source of this news is detik.com. Hub Space 2024 is a major event that focuses on integrated transportation, involving various industry players, including airlines and railways.

