Lunedì 19 Agosto 2024
12:42
Indonesia: Tri Andayani, new leadership for Pos Indonesia
19 agosto 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
August 19, 2024_ Tri Andayani has been appointed as the General Manager of PT Pelayanan Nasional Indonesia (Persero), known as Pos Indonesia, after 17 years of experience in the banking industry. With a strong principle of non-procrastination, Andayani aims to lead the company towards greater efficiency and innovation. Her appointment marks a significant change in the leadership of Pos Indonesia, a state-owned entity that manages postal services in the country. The new director intends to implement strategies that improve the services offered and meet customer needs. The news was reported by Investor Daily Indonesia. Pos Indonesia, founded in 1746, is an important institution in the Indonesian postal services landscape, contributing to the development of communications in the country.

