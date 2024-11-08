Cerca nel sito
 
Indonesia: Trump Election Causes Turbulence in Indonesian Financial Markets

November 08, 2024_ Donald Trump's victory in the US presidential election has triggered negative reactions in Indonesian financial markets. The...

08 novembre 2024 | 12.16
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

November 08, 2024_ Donald Trump's victory in the US presidential election has triggered negative reactions in Indonesian financial markets. The Jakarta Stock Exchange's stock price index (IHSG) has fallen sharply, while benchmark government bond yields have risen and the Indonesian rupiah has lost value. These events have raised concerns among investors about the country's economic stability. The news was reported by Investor Daily. Presidential elections in the United States have a significant impact on global markets, and Indonesia, as an emerging economy, is not immune to such influences.

