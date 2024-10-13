Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 13 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:52
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Indonesia: TVRI Bali gears up for local election challenges

October 12, 2024_ TVRI Bali received a visit from Director of Programs and News, Arif Adi Kuswardono, who inspired the team to address the challenges...

Indonesia: TVRI Bali gears up for local election challenges
13 ottobre 2024 | 12.43
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 12, 2024_ TVRI Bali received a visit from Director of Programs and News, Arif Adi Kuswardono, who inspired the team to address the challenges of local elections. During the meeting, the importance of providing accurate and quality information to support the democratic process was highlighted. Arif urged the team to be at the forefront of reporting on the elections and candidates to ensure the public is well informed. TVRI Bali is committed to complying with the regulations of the Election Commission and the Communications Authority, ensuring that the voices of the community are heard. The news was reported by tvri.go.id. TVRI Bali is a public broadcaster that plays a crucial role in the Indonesian media landscape, contributing to democracy and informing the population.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
TVRI Bali Isola di Bali Indonesia address
Vedi anche
News to go
Giorgetti: "Sarà una manovra equilibrata"
News to go
Israele, Idf: "Abbattuto drone diretto ad Ashkelon"
News to go
Sciopero nazionale dei treni il 12 e 13 ottobre
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Orban vs Salis, scontro a Strasburgo
News to go
Maltempo Italia, attesi temporali e piogge intense sul Centro-Nord
News to go
Sanità, report Gimbe: nel 2023 crollata spesa per prevenzione
News to go
Bankitalia: con revisione Istat ribasso stima Pil 2024 a +0,8%
News to go
A ottobre aumenti in busta paga, ecco per chi
News to go
7 ottobre, un anno fa l'attacco di Hamas a Israele
News to go
Energia, i dati della relazione annuale Mase
News to go
Servizio civile agricolo, cosa c'è da sapere


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza