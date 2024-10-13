Indonesia: TVRI Bali gears up for local election challenges

October 12, 2024_ TVRI Bali received a visit from Director of Programs and News, Arif Adi Kuswardono, who inspired the team to address the challenges of local elections. During the meeting, the importance of providing accurate and quality information to support the democratic process was highlighted. Arif urged the team to be at the forefront of reporting on the elections and candidates to ensure the public is well informed. TVRI Bali is committed to complying with the regulations of the Election Commission and the Communications Authority, ensuring that the voices of the community are heard. The news was reported by tvri.go.id. TVRI Bali is a public broadcaster that plays a crucial role in the Indonesian media landscape, contributing to democracy and informing the population.