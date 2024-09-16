Indonesia: TVRI Bali Welcomes Diponegoro University Students for an Educational Experience

September 16, 2024_ TVRI Bali recently hosted 86 students and 4 faculty members from the Department of Computer Engineering at Diponegoro University for a field trip. During the visit, the students had the opportunity to explore the equipment and production processes of television programs, deepening the broadcasting techniques they learned in the classroom. Instructor Delvi Manggoro emphasized the importance of this hands-on experience for their multimedia studies. The students expressed gratitude for the opportunity to learn directly from industry professionals, as reported by tvri.go.id. TVRI Bali, a public broadcaster, is committed to providing quality content and collaborating with educational institutions to promote education in the field of communication.