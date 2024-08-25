Indonesia: TVRI celebrates 62nd anniversary with solemn ceremony

August 25, 2024_ Lembaga Penyiaran Publik Televisi Republik Indonesia (TVRI) celebrated its 62nd anniversary with a ceremony held at TVRI Sulawesi Selatan. The event included the solemn flag-raising ceremony of Bendera Merah Putih, accompanied by the national anthem “Indonesia Raya”. During the ceremony, the station’s chief, A. Fachruddin M., expressed gratitude for the achievements of the past year, including exceeding the national revenue targets. The celebration underscored TVRI’s commitment to improving the skills of its staff and contributing to the country’s development, as reported by tvri.go.id. The ceremony concluded with the singing of TVRI’s anthem and a collective prayer, highlighting the institution’s dedication to a bright future for Indonesia.