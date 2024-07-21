Indonesia: TVRI celebrates first morning roll call with return to KORPRI

21 July 2024_ After returning to the Korps Pegawai Republik Indonesia (KORPRI), the Lembaga Penyiaran Publik Televisi Republik Indonesia (LPP TVRI) held its first morning roll call in the new uniform. The event, which took place on 17 July 2024, was led by LPP TVRI General Manager Iman Brotoseno and was attended by the entire board of directors and staff from DKI Jakarta's headquarters and station. During his speech, Brotoseno underlined the importance of this moment for the transformation of the institution and the commitment of employees towards integrity, professionalism and public service. The event was followed by a meeting between managers and employees in the TVRI auditorium. tvri.go.id reports it. This appeal marks a significant step for TVRI, which will celebrate its 62nd anniversary next month.