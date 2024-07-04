Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 04 Luglio 2024
Indonesia: United Colors of Benetton returns to the Indonesian market
3 July 2024_ PT Homeco Victoria Makmur Tbk, with the stock code LIVE, announced the return of the Italian brand United Colors of Benetton to Indonesia. Benetton, founded in 1965 in Ponzano Veneto, Italy, is known for its eye-catching designs and high-quality products. The collaboration with PT. Supra Boga Lestari Tbk. (RANC) will allow consumers to purchase exclusive Benetton products through a loyalty program in Ranch Market supermarkets. Customers will be able to get items such as backpacks, laptop bags and suitcases at special prices by collecting stamps during the promotional period. This is reported by bcasekuritas.co.id. This initiative aims to strengthen Benetton's presence in the Indonesian market, offering local consumers the opportunity to access high-quality Italian fashion products.

