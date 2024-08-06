Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 06 Agosto 2024
Indonesia: Universitas Muhammadiyah Malang starts collaborations with Italy

06 August 2024_ Universitas Muhammadiyah Malang (UMM) received a visit from the Honorary Consul of the Republic of Indonesia in Florence, Italy, Mr....

06 agosto 2024 | 12.29
Redazione Adnkronos
06 August 2024_ Universitas Muhammadiyah Malang (UMM) received a visit from the Honorary Consul of the Republic of Indonesia in Florence, Italy, Mr. Jacopo Cappucio, to discuss potential collaborations with Italian universities. During the meeting, opportunities for cooperation in various areas emerged, including research and student exchanges, highlighting the importance of UMM's human and natural resources. Cappucio expressed admiration for UMM's initiatives, such as the use of water resources for energy production. The news is reported by bacamalang.com, underlining the growing interest in UMM at an international level. Furthermore, UMM plans to send students and professionals to Italy for exchange and training programs.

