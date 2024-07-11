Indonesia: Valentino Rossi and the VR46 team wear Indonesian batik jackets

11 July 2024_ Valentino Rossi, together with riders Marco Bezzecchi and Fabio Di Giannantonio, were seen wearing red and white batik jackets during the official launch of the VR46 team in Riccione, Italy. The jackets are the result of a collaboration between Indonesian brand Iwearzule and illustrator Tony Midi. The batik design, called 'Batik Nusantara', combines various batik motifs from different regions of Indonesia, with the red and white colors symbolizing the Indonesian flag. This initiative also reflects the recent collaboration between VR46 and PT Pertamina Lubricants, the team's main sponsor for the next three seasons. Seatoday.com reports it. This event highlights Indonesia's cultural and commercial influence in the world of international motorcycle racing.