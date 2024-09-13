Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 13 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 14:16
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Indonesia: Valentino Rossi promises to visit Mandalika MotoGP

September 13, 2024_ Valentino Rossi, the legendary Italian MotoGP rider, has promised to attend the Mandalika MotoGP in person in Indonesia, after...

Indonesia: Valentino Rossi promises to visit Mandalika MotoGP
13 settembre 2024 | 12.19
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 13, 2024_ Valentino Rossi, the legendary Italian MotoGP rider, has promised to attend the Mandalika MotoGP in person in Indonesia, after announcing a partnership between his VR46 Racing team and Pertamina Lubricants. Rossi, invited by Indonesian influencer Raffi Ahmad, expressed his desire to visit the circuit, which he has not yet had the opportunity to see. The Mandalika MotoGP is a major occasion for Rossi's team, who will receive a warm welcome in Indonesia. However, confirmation of his attendance remains uncertain, as reported by detik.com. Rossi's visit would be a significant event for Indonesian fans, who are among the most passionate MotoGP fans in the world.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Indonesian fans Indonesia the Mandalika MotoGP is istidina
Vedi anche
News to go
Maltempo sull'Italia, le previsioni meteo
News to go
Bce taglia tassi di 0,25 punti, le nuove misure della politica monetaria
News to go
Trump-Harris, il punto sul primo dibattito tv
News to go
Guerra a Gaza, nuovo raid su Khan Younis: le news
News to go
Ue, slitta la von der Leyen bis
News to go
Ue, Draghi presenta il suo Rapporto a Bruxelles
News to go
Maltempo, allerta arancione in 8 regioni: il punto
News to go
Clima, Copernicus: "Estate 2024 la più calda di sempre"
News to go
Inflazione 2024, in 65 città prezzi in crescita del 1,2%
News to go
Volotea, aumento di capitale e nuove rotte: tutte le novità
News to go
Meloni: "Pensioni minime sono una nostra priorità"
News to go
Papa Francesco affronta il viaggio più lungo: 4 Stati in due continenti


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza