Indonesia: Valentino Rossi promises to visit Mandalika MotoGP

September 13, 2024_ Valentino Rossi, the legendary Italian MotoGP rider, has promised to attend the Mandalika MotoGP in person in Indonesia, after announcing a partnership between his VR46 Racing team and Pertamina Lubricants. Rossi, invited by Indonesian influencer Raffi Ahmad, expressed his desire to visit the circuit, which he has not yet had the opportunity to see. The Mandalika MotoGP is a major occasion for Rossi's team, who will receive a warm welcome in Indonesia. However, confirmation of his attendance remains uncertain, as reported by detik.com. Rossi's visit would be a significant event for Indonesian fans, who are among the most passionate MotoGP fans in the world.